 Gord Downie: Watch a special, two-hour tribute - Macleans.ca
Gord Downie: Watch a special, two-hour tribute

Starting 5 pm ET, CityNews is crossing the country to speak to Canadians about what the Tragically Hip and its iconic frontman meant to them
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie passed away on Tuesday night. CityNews will broadcast a special, two-hour tribute to the musical icon starting at 5 pm ET, crossing the country to speak to Canadians about why the band and the man who led it mean so much to them. You can watch it live below:

