Great Canadian Photo Contest: November’s finalists

At 150, Canada merits the best possible photo album, and Maclean’s wants to capture the country in all its cultural and geographic glory. For each month of 2017, we’ll ask readers to submit photos based on a particular theme. We’ll publish the winning photos in our weekly tablet edition, and online every month. At the end of the year, a gallery show will exhibit all the winning work, and we will announce the single best photo of the year. You take the photos, and we’ll provide a national frame!

For our November photo contest, we asked photographers to capture the best of animals. Below are the top 10 submissions. You can vote for your favourite on Facebook.

Your December assignment: Cozy winter

Polar fleece, balaclava, a onesie on a two-year-old: you might conduct a northern fashion shoot, maybe set by the fire with a log, dog and eggnog. You could photograph boxes of ornaments squirreled away in an attic, or the wax dripping down a Menorah. Perhaps try framing your shot with a window–looking out at shovel-ready slush, or standing amid awful conditions looking inside, ready to hit the shutter-release before your fingers get cold.

Décembre : L’hiver au chaud

Une veste polaire, un passe-montagne, une combinaison pyjama portée par un bébé… Pourquoi ne pas faire une séance photo consacrée aux vêtements d’hiver, éclairée par exemple par un feu de bois? Vous pourriez aussi vous intéresser aux décorations de Noël entreposées dans un grenier, ou aux gouttes de cire coulant d’une menora. Servez-vous d’une fenêtre comme cadre, pour photographier de l’intérieur de la maison un banc de neige qui attend qu’on le pellette. Ou inversement, placez-vous dehors par mauvais temps, le doigt sur le déclencheur, pour observer par une fenêtre ce qui se passe en dedans, au chaud.

The next assignments will appear on macleans.ca on the first of each month. Readers can also find the assignments by following Maclean’s on Instagram or Twitter, or liking our Facebook page. The assignment will appear in the first tablet edition of the month, as well as in the monthly print issue.

Judging

The Maclean’s photo department will narrow down the submissions to 10 finalists each month. From there, one photographer will win the editor’s choice award. Another photographer will win the readers’ choice award. Readers will vote online by liking a photo on Facebook.

Prizes

Each month, cash prizes will be awarded to the editor’s choice and readers’ choice winners. The winning photos will be published in the tablet edition of Maclean’s. At the end of the year, Maclean’s will exhibit all the winning photos in a gallery show and invite the photographers to attend.

How to submit

Photographers, good luck—and Canada, smile!

