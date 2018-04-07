Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Humboldt Broncos vigil to remember 15 killed in bus crash - Live - Macleans.ca
People set up chairs and risers for a vigil planed for tomorrow night at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask. on Saturday, April 7, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards
Had the Humboldt Broncos won their playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night, the series would have moved back to the Humboldt arena for game six on Sunday night. Instead the arena will be filled with mourners attending a vigil to remember those killed Friday when the team’s bus collided with a tractor trailer en route to Nipawin.