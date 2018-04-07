Humboldt Broncos vigil to remember 15 killed in bus crash – Live

Had the Humboldt Broncos won their playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks on Friday night, the series would have moved back to the Humboldt arena for game six on Sunday night. Instead the arena will be filled with mourners attending a vigil to remember those killed Friday when the team’s bus collided with a tractor trailer en route to Nipawin.

Since the crash, condolences have poured into Humboldt from around the world. A crowdfunding effort to support the families of those injured or killed had already raised more than $2.6 million as of Saturday evening. Meanwhile, the world continues to learn the identities of the dead, and the dreams cut short by the tragedy.

The Humboldt Strong vigil will air at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Watch it live here.

