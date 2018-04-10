 Humboldt school officials update support for students: Live video - Macleans.ca
Humboldt school officials update support for students: Live video

In the wake of a tragic bus crash, Humboldt school officials will discuss the assistance being offered to local students and staff

Horizon School Division Director of Education Kevin Garinger and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools Director of Education Greg Chatlain discuss the support in place to help students and staff in Humboldt and area schools after the tragic bus crash that killed 15. We’re livestreaming their update here.
