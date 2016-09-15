Justin Trudeau urges patience as new Muslim immigrants integrate

MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is comparing the current discrimination against Muslims in Canada to what Italians and Greeks faced in the 1950s.

The prime minister says the kind of attitudes toward immigrants in Canada is nothing new.

He says Italians, Greeks and others who arrived in Canada after the Second World War faced tremendous discrimination but eventually integrated seamlessly into society.

Trudeau made the comments today during a panel discussion with London Mayor Sadiq Khan at an event in Montreal held by the Canada 2020 think-tank.

Trudeau adds that Canadians cannot be overly impatient regarding the integration of newcomers such as Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Khan says Canada has become a beacon of how a civilized G7 country should treat those who are vulnerable and need help.