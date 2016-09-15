  2

Justin Trudeau urges patience as new Muslim immigrants integrate

Trudeau says Italians, Greeks and others who arrived in Canada after the Second World War faced tremendous discrimination but eventually integrated seamlessly
MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is comparing the current discrimination against Muslims in Canada to what Italians and Greeks faced in the 1950s.

The prime minister says the kind of attitudes toward immigrants in Canada is nothing new.

He says Italians, Greeks and others who arrived in Canada after the Second World War faced tremendous discrimination but eventually integrated seamlessly into society.

Trudeau made the comments today during a panel discussion with London Mayor Sadiq Khan at an event in Montreal held by the Canada 2020 think-tank.

Trudeau adds that Canadians cannot be overly impatient regarding the integration of newcomers such as Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Khan says Canada has become a beacon of how a civilized G7 country should treat those who are vulnerable and need help.
  1. Glad he said that. It’s time people used a little common sense.

    Reply

  2. Muslims do have good things to offer to Canada its not just one way street, they discourage less alcohol and substance abuse, they have business based(sharing profit and loss) financial system(not interest based), they participation in charitable activities (as this is one of the pillar of their faith),they have good family support system to take care of vulnerable, and they have big young families (which Canada need in view of aging population).

    Reply

