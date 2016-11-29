Kellyanne Conway will visit Alberta in January

EDMONTON – A top adviser to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump is visiting Alberta in January.

Kellyanne Conway will speak at a private fundraising dinner hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund on Jan. 12 in Calgary, and also tour the oilsands.

Heather Forsythe, chair of the Alberta Prosperity Fund, says Conway’s visit sends a strong signal about the importance of Alberta and Canada to the incoming Trump administration.

Trump’s victory in November’s U.S. presidential election has revived hopes that the Keystone pipeline could be approved.

The line would take Alberta crude to ports and refineries on the Gulf Coast in Texas.

Conway served as Trump’s campaign manager and is now an influential member of his transition team.