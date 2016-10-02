  0

Leviathan II owners’ boat partially sinks near Tofino, B.C.

The Leviathan II, owned by Jamie’s Whaling Station, killed six people last October
TOFINO, B.C. – Another boat owned by a whale-watching company in Tofino, B.C., has run into trouble off the coast of Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Coast Guard has issued a statement saying the Stellar Sea hit the bottom and partially sank near Warn Bay, east of Tofino, late Saturday evening.

The vessel is owned by Jamie’s Whaling Station, which also owned the Leviathan II, a boat that flipped over last October, killing six people.

The company was not immediately available for comment, but its website says the Stellar Sea is a 40-foot-long boat that is partially covered and generally used for bear watching and private inlet charters.

The Coast Guard says everyone aboard the Stellar Sea was removed from the boat safely and there have been no reports of pollution.

It was not known how many people were on board the vessel.

The Coast Guard says the vessel’s owners are making plans to salvage the boat.
