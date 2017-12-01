The 34-resident Inuit community off the southeastern coast of Labrador made the tough decision to resettle, leaving historic roots behind. “Seasons of home” is a tribute to life in William’s Harbour, written and read by resident Pam Penney. Read the full story here: https://goo.gl/mMzXac

Lights out in William’s Harbour: a tribute to the land and community

