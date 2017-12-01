Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lights out in William's Harbour: a tribute to the land and community - Macleans.ca
The 34-resident Inuit community off the southeastern coast of Labrador made the tough decision to resettle due to a small population and an ageing community, leaving historic roots behind. "Seasons of home" is a tribute to life in William's Harbour, written and read by resident Pam Penney. Read the full story here: https://goo.gl/mMzXac