Marie Henein to speak at universities despite opposition

ANTIGONISH, N.S. – A speech by Marie Henein, Jian Ghomeshi’s lawyer, will go ahead at three Canadian universities despite opposition from some students in Nova Scotia.

The prominent Toronto defence lawyer is scheduled to speak at Bishops University in Sherbrooke, Que., Friday evening as part of a lecture series, with the presentation live-streamed to St. Francis Xavier and Acadia universities in Nova Scotia.

Jasmine Cormier, a student at St. F.X. in Antigonish, wrote an article in that university’s weekly newspaper in November, saying Henein’s selection serves to silence victims and perpetuate rape culture.

Cormier says she’s concerned by the message sent by Henein’s aggressive treatment of the women who had accused the former CBC host of sexual misconduct, and she wanted Henein’s speech cancelled.

Henein penned her own opinion piece, for The Globe and Mail, about the lessons of Hillary Clinton – saying the former U.S. secretary of state’s recent loss must inspire women and girls to engage “on every front … until you cannot be overlooked.”

Cormier says the promotion of the live-streamed event has been low-key on her campus, and is pleased to hear that Acadia has scheduled a panel discussion to follow the speech.