Memorial for the victims of the Toronto van attack — live video

A vigil for the victims of Monday’s deadly Yonge Street van attack is scheduled tonight in Toronto’s Mel Lastman Square. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, Premier Kathleen Wynne and Mayor John Tory are expected to be present. The event can be livestreamed here starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Ten people were killed and 14 injured when someone drove a rented van onto the sidewalk on the afternoon of April 23. The accused driver, Alek Minassian, is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.