Montreal police temporarily relieve deputy director of duties

MONTREAL — Montreal police are confirming a deputy director of the force has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

Bernard Lamothe’s suspension comes a week after the Quebec government broadened its investigation into allegations of wrongdoing within the Montreal police force.

The probe was launched after two former organized crime investigators appeared on a TV show and accused the force of corruption and fabricating evidence against lower-ranking officers.

Police aren’t saying if Lamothe’s departure is related to the allegations.

Earlier today, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux named a former deputy justice minister to lead the administrative probe into how police handle internal investigations.

Coiteux said the inquiry is progressing but it would take time to shed light on the allegations.