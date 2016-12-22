New Brunswick and Ottawa reach agreement on health care funding

FREDERICTON – New Brunswick has reached its own agreement on health care funding with the federal government.

Premier Brian Gallant says the deal includes $230 million in funding over 10 years for health care and programs for seniors.

New Brunswick is the first province to strike a deal with Ottawa after provinces and territories rejected a federal offer Monday.

That offer have would have poured an additional $25 billion over the next five years into health care, with a chunk of that specifically targeted for mental health and home care.

While that offer is now off the table and the federal government has given up hope of striking a national deal on health funding, federal officials say they are still committed to making big investments in home care and mental health.

It is continuing to negotiate with individual provinces and territories — as many as five or six of which appear to be having second thoughts about walking away Monday from the federal offer.