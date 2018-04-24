 Police update on Toronto van attack: Live video - Macleans.ca
News

Police update on Toronto van attack: Live video

Police will give an update on the van attack at 3 p.m. EST. Watch it live here.

by 0

A day after the van attack that killed 10 pedestrians in north Toronto and injured 15 others, Toronto police will offer an update at 3 p.m. EST. Watch it here. Follow all of our ongoing coverage here.

MORE ABOUT TORONTO VAN ATTACK:
Filed under: