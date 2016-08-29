Postal workers delay possible job action for 24 hours

OTTAWA – The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says its plan to begin a rolling overtime ban at midnight Sunday has been placed on hold for 24 hours.

CUPW issued a statement late Sunday night that it was delaying any possible job action in a “last ditch effort” to reach a negotiated settlement with Canada Post.

A federally appointed mediator began meeting with the two sides on Friday to try to reach a deal.

Canada Post spokesman Jon Hamilton issued a statement Sunday night saying the post office agreed to extend the talks for 24 hours at the mediator’s request.

The two sides have been deadlocked for months on the issues of pay scales for rural letter carriers and proposed changes to pensions for future employees.