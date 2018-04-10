 #PutYourStickOut: Humboldt tributes from around the world - Macleans.ca
#PutYourStickOut: Humboldt tributes from around the world

People in Canada and abroad have been posting images of their own hockey sticks, often accompanied by flickering candles, and the hashtag #PutYourStickOut

A cross made out of hockey sticks is seen at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Monday, April, 9, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

On Sunday evening, two days after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, TSN broadcaster Brian Munz Tweeted a photo from a friend he went to high school with in Humboldt. It showed a hockey stick leaned up outside the front door, with the words: “Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it… wherever they are.”

Since then, the tribute for the 15 people that died in the crash has spread across social media. Canadians, and even people abroad, have started posting images of their own hockey sticks, often accompanied by flickering candles and the hashtag #PutYourStickOut. Here’s a collection of photos and Tweets from the growing movement:

