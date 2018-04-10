PutYourStickOut: Humboldt tributes from around the world

On Sunday evening, two days after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, TSN broadcaster Brian Munz Tweeted a photo from a friend he went to high school with in Humboldt. It showed a hockey stick leaned up outside the front door, with the words: “Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it… wherever they are.”

Since then, the tribute for the 15 people that died in the crash has spread across social media. Canadians, and even people abroad, have started posting images of their own hockey sticks, often accompanied by flickering candles and the hashtag #PutYourStickOut. Here’s a collection of photos and Tweets from the growing movement:

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt. Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

Leaving hockey sticks out with the porch light on tonight in honour of the Broncos. Mourning here in USA. #HumboldtBroncos #HumboldtStrong #PrayersForHumbolt #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/BQUImY9b5p — Jared Youngman (@jaredyoungman) April 9, 2018

Sending love from Ottawa to the Humboldt Broncos family #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/8JfgUcHR9e — Christian Vera MN RN (@MsChristianVera) April 9, 2018

Before going to bed tonight Cade wanted to put out his goalie stick in memory of the Humboldt Broncos. He also wanted to put his goalie mask out in memory of Parker Tobin. Thinking of everyone affected by this tragedy. #PutYourStickOut #SticksOutForHumboldt #InMemoryOfParkerTobin pic.twitter.com/FOKutLPFJ0 — Sheri Blackmore (@sheriblackmore2) April 9, 2018

#Prayersforhumboldt The light shines to honor those lost. Rest easy boys #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/c73ry04yli — Brandon Kasel (@bkasel_19) April 10, 2018

Wasn't home last night but got this from my mom. Rest easy boys and don't stop what you loved. #HumboldtStrong #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/cAfKy9YW6b — blake dehooge (@BlakeDehooge) April 10, 2018

I just so happen to have 15 sticks in my garage and a green front door #PutYourStickOut #HumboldtBroncos pic.twitter.com/yVLlwxNFF8 — Jason Homeniuk (@realdealhom10) April 9, 2018

It's 70 degrees in Florida, but it's hard to enjoy the warmth knowing how hard it must be in Humboldt. Sticks are out, lights are green, hearts are broken. Stay strong, Bronco Nation. #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/Xeo6b32f1o — Mac D. Addy (@thoughtivity) April 9, 2018

Nothing will ever be enough, but we put one out for Humboldt tonight & hope you will too. #humboldtstrong #PutYourStickOut pic.twitter.com/ZwSoIEnMSI — Riley Grace (@rileeyanne) April 10, 2018