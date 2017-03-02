Quebec City hospital restores crucifix after temporary removal

QUEBEC – A crucifix is back on view at a Quebec City hospital after being removed following a complaint.

The religious sign has been mounted on the wall between two elevators near the entrance to the Saint-Sacrement Hospital.

The hospital said Wednesday it would bring back the crucifix at the behest of the provincial Health Department.

More than 13,000 people had signed a petition in favour of its return, while the hospital said it received nearly 600 calls from people unhappy with its removal.

Just below the crucifix is a plaque that mentions the fact the Sisters of Charity of Quebec took over the hospital in 1927 but also that health institutions in Quebec are now secular.

The Archbishop of Quebec had expressed disappointment at the hospital’s decision to withdraw the crucifix from its premises after it received a single complaint.