Quebec City unites in tribute to shooting victims

Photographer Roger LeMoyne witnesses scenes of solidarity and resilience in a city rocked by a terror attack
In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Quebec in Ste-Foy, photographer Roger LeMoyne captured stirring images of resilience and solidarity at makeshift memorials and nighttime vigils that paid tribute to the victims and their families.
