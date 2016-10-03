Rachel Notley: Without a pipeline, Alberta won’t support Ottawa plans

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will not support Ottawa’s climate change plan unless the federal government makes progress on new oil pipelines to Canada’s coasts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a national “floor price” on carbon Monday as he kicked off debate in the House of Commons over whether Canada should ratify the Paris accord on climate change.

Notley immediately issued a statement saying, in principle, her government supports a common carbon price.

“That ensures that we are all making the same effort and it ensures that no one is penalized economically,” she said. “All revenues derived from Alberta’s climate change plan will remain in the province.”

But she says Alberta won’t support the proposal unless it sees “serious concurrent progress” on energy infrastructure.

“With regard to the federal government’s proposals today, Alberta will not be supporting this proposal absent serious concurrent progress on energy infrastructure, to ensure we have the economic means to fund these policies.

“It is time for the Government of Canada to act on this issue,” she said.

“Albertans have contributed very generously for many years to national initiatives designed to help other regions address economic challenges. What we are asking for now is that our landlock be broken, in one direction or another, so that we can get back on our feet.”

Trudeau told the House of Commons carbon pollution will cost $10 a tonne in 2018, rising to $50 a tonne by 2022. It’s up to the provinces and territories to decide how they implement the pricing, whether it’s through a cap-and-trade system or by imposing the cost directly on polluters.

If a province or territory refuses to impose the carbon tax by 2018, Trudeau said Canada will do it for them.