See photos from the Women in the World Conference

On Monday, Justin Trudeau joined Tina Brown at the Women in the World conference in Toronto, the first time the event has been held in Canada, and the second time this year the Prime Minister and Brown have shared the stage. The summit drew activists, academics, CEOs, politicians and actors, including Angelina Jolie, from around the world.
(left to right) Tina Brown, Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung participate in a panel discussion during the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. Jolie and Luong worked together to adapt Luong’s memoir, First they Killed my Father, into a film premiering at TIFF. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in conversation with Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World, during the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World opens the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
(left to right) Zainab Salbi, Founder of Women for Women International, Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Canada and Margaret MacMillan, Professor of History and Warden of St Antony’s College in the University of Oxford, in conversation during a panel discussion during the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Bushra Awad (left) and Robi Damelin participate in a panel discussion during during the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. Both are members of The Parents Circle, a group of Israeli and Palestinian parents who have lost children due to the middle eastern conflict who are working to promote peace between the two sides. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Women’s shoes and bags are seen during a break at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Women mingle during a break at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Britta B, Poet and Arts Educator, performs at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
(left to right) Wendy Mesley, Anchor, The National and The Passionate Eye, Carolyn Tastad, Group President, P&G North America, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Gender Equality Advocate, Madonna Badger, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Badger & Winters and Roseanne Supernault, Actress, Activist and Founder of Next Gen Productions, speak about women’s portrayal in advertising during the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Participants watch a film during a panel discussion at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
(left to right) Zainab Salbi, Kara Swishe, Tamika D. Mallory and Co-Chair, Women’s March and Lisa Bloom during a panel discussion at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. Mallory was a co-chair of the Women’s March. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
(left to right) Zainab Salbi, Kara Swishe, Tamika D. Mallory and Lisa Bloom during a panel discussion at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. Swishe is Executive Editor at Recode, a publication about technology and media. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Masih Alinejad (right), journalist and a campaigner against being forced to wear hijabs, is interviewed by Diana Swain, Senior Investigative Correspondent, CBC News, during a panel discussion at the Women in the World Canadian Summit in Toronto. Alinejad started a movement that she now calls “stealthy freedom” that encourages women in Iran to speak out about being forced to wear the hijab. (Photograph by Della Rollins)
Tina Brown (left) and Angelina Jolie participate in a panel discussion during the Women in the World Canada Summit in Toronto. (Photograph by Della Rollins)