Slowmo royal video inspires rapid-fire tweet storm

A “creepy” video of the recent royal tour in Canada has left some viewers gobsmacked.

Kensington Palace tweeted out the short video on Saturday of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at an outdoor children’s party in Victoria.

The family moves around in slow motion, playing with bubbles and balloons, to the sound of lagging, thumping music.

Many people posted comments describing the video as “creepy” and “morose,” while others compared it to a trailer for a horror movie.

One man urged everyone to “chill out” and suggested the video was probably uploaded at a slower speed by mistake.

The video ends with a Government of Canada logo, but Canadian Heritage was not immediately available to comment on whether it made the video and what may have gone wrong.