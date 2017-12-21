Snow for Christmas is in the forecast for most of Canada this year

With Winter Storm Dylan roaring in across the Great Lakes, there’s going to be a cornucopia of precipitation coming in through Central Canada and into the Maritimes.

Toronto

The weekend is shaping up to be fairly reasonable in Toronto, with snow possible on Saturday, tapering off through the end of the day with some wind. For Christmas Eve, Santa might pack a little flurry on his sleigh, with this lingering through the morning. The temperature is set to drop on Monday with strong winds, so break out the hats and mittens.

Ottawa

Winter Storm Dylan is coming through on Friday and bringing some snow, looking like 10-15 cm, which may linger through Saturday, tapering off, and then another possible bit of snow for Christmas Day before the temperature drops.

Montreal

Snow is likely on Saturday as Storm Dylan rolls through. Montreal and Quebec City are expected to see 20 cm of snow through Saturday, with the possibility of more on Sunday for Christmas Eve. Sunday will be generally cloudy with increasing cloud later in the day. Monday could see some snow, as well, for Christmas Day, and then the mercury will drop heading into Boxing Day.

Maritimes

A whole mixed bag is headed for the East Coast on Saturday, with everything from snow, to sleet, to freezing rain and rain spreading from Nova Scotia into New Brunswick. For Christmas Eve, lingering snow or rain in Newfoundland will taper off. Breezy and colder temps in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick will cool things off. Another bout of snow is possible for Christmas Day, and could be heavy at times, as well as windy.

Prairies

Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg you’ll get sunshine through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Going to be very cold, though.

Alberta

Calgary, you’ve got a possible flurry headed your way on Saturday, otherwise things should be partly sunny and breezy. The clouds will roll in for Christmas Eve, and the temperature will drop. Christmas Day could also see a flurry, otherwise it’s looking cloudy and cold for Monday.

Edmonton, there could also be some flurries on Saturday, while Sunday and Monday are looking cloudy and cold for you Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Vancouver

Heading into the weekend, there’s chilly temps and increasing clouds for Saturday. Christmas Eve could see some rain or freezing rain, though it will taper off into Christmas Day. Monday will be partly cloudy and still a bit chilly.

Please be advised, this is meant to be a general overview only. Please consult the full forecast details for your local area here.