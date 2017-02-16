Sook-Yin Lee remembers Stuart McLean

On Wednesday, Canadian radio legend Stuart McLean, passed away at the age of 68. McLean was best known across the country as the host of CBC Radio’s The Vinyl Café, and for his homespun, upbeat story-telling.

Sook-Yin Lee, the Canadian actor and former host of the CBC show Definitely Not the Opera, remembered her friend in a note to Maclean’s, from the set of an upcoming film.