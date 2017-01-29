Suspects in custody after deadly mosque shooting in Quebec

QUEBEC – Quebec City police say there have been fatalities at a shooting incident at a mosque in the provincial capital.

Police tweeted there were deaths and injuries but aren’t saying yet how many victims there are.

Some reports say there are up to five dead and 10 other people injured.

Police say two suspects are in custody.

A live video feed on a Facebook page of a mosque showed images of multiple police vehicles and yellow police tape.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tweeted Sunday he is deeply saddened by the loss of life, his office says no motive has been confirmed.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard reacted on Twitter by calling it “barbaric violence.”

“All our solidarity is with those who are close to the victims, the injured and their families,” he said.

The mosque in question had a pig’s head left outside the building last June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in on the tragedy.

“Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City,” he tweeted. “My thoughts are with victims & their families.”