Take a special Vimy Canada150 quiz with J.L. Granatstein

Every day, we’re posting a mini all-Canadian trivia test. Today, a top historian quizzes you on your knowledge of Vimy Ridge. See how you do!
Canada is big—we’re the second-biggest country in the world. And we’re smart, too: We’re among the top 10 when it comes to high-IQ countries, according to a 2012 study. (Just ask the Maclean’s Genius, our trivia champ and CFL player Peter Dyakowski!) So maybe it only makes sense that this is how Maclean’s is building up to the country’s big 150th birthday celebrations: with a daily quiz, to see just how much you know about the true north, strong and free!

For a special edition, we have our quiz countdown’s first (returning) celebrity guest: Top Canadian historian J.L. Granatstein, the former director and CEO of the Canadian War Museum and author of Canada’s Army: Waging War and Keeping the Peace. As Canada commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, take Granatstein’s quiz on the bloody fight below.

First, take our quiz, below. Then, tap here to submit your entry for our daily contest!


