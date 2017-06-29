  0

The B.C. legislature votes on the government’s future: Live video

Watch as B.C.’s NDP and Greens vote on whether to bring down the Liberal government after a 16-year reign
Less than a week after B.C. Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon delivered a Speech from the Throne that borrowed heavily from the most recent NDP and Green election platforms—and reversed Liberal positions on several key files—Premier Christy Clark’s government will test the confidence of the legislature. Watch that vote here when it happens.

