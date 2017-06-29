Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The B.C. legislature votes on the government's future: Live video - Macleans.ca
Less than a week after B.C. Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon delivered a Speech from the Throne that borrowed heavily from the most recent NDP and Green election platforms—and reversed Liberal positions on several key files—Premier Christy Clark’s government will test the confidence of the legislature. Watch that vote here when it happens.