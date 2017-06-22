The Canada150 Quiz Countdown trivia test: Day 142!

Canada is big—we’re the second-biggest country in the world. And we’re smart, too: We’re among the top 10 when it comes to high-IQ countries, according to a 2012 study. (Just ask the Maclean’s Genius, our trivia champ and CFL player Peter Dyakowski!) So maybe it only makes sense that this is how Maclean’s is building up to the country’s big 150th birthday celebrations: with a daily quiz, to see just how much you know about the true north, strong and free!

Here’s how it works: Every morning at 6 a.m., for each of the 150 mornings before Canada Day, we’ll be posting a new daily quiz of five brain-teasing questions from our quiz master, Terrance Balazo—and sometimes featuring special celebrity guests! (You can find past quizzes here.) Show off your score on Facebook and Twitter.

Take our quiz, below.

