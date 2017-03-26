  0

The Canada150 Quiz Countdown trivia test: Day 54!

What animated kids’ show is set in Adventure Bay? If you know, you could win today’s daily prize!
Canada is big—we’re the second-biggest country in the world. And we’re smart, too: We’re among the top 10 when it comes to high-IQ countries, according to a 2012 study. (Just ask the Maclean’s Genius, our trivia champ and CFL player Peter Dyakowski!) So maybe it only makes sense that this is how Maclean’s is building up to the country’s big 150th birthday celebrations: with a daily quiz, to see just how much you know about the true north, strong and free!

Here’s how it works: Every morning at 6 a.m., for each of the 150 mornings before Canada Day, we’ll be posting a new daily quiz of five brain-teasing questions from our quiz master, Terrance Balazo—and sometimes featuring special celebrity guests! (You can find past quizzes here.) Show off your score on Facebook and Twitter—and if you got at least one question right, submit an entry to our daily contest. Every Wednesday at around 4 pm ET, on Facebook Live, we’ll pick the week’s seven winners (as part of Nick and Adrian’s Canada150 Quiz Countdown Corner on Facebook Live) to win a watch, which will help you keep track of time as we count down to Canada’s big sesquicentennial celebration on July 1! Subscribe to our Facebook page to be notified when we’re live, announcing the winners. We will also email you afterward if you have won. (Click here to see the full contest rules and regulations.)

First, take our quiz, below. Then, tap here to submit your entry for our daily contest!


