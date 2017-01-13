The prime minister’s tour gets real in Peterborough
Any sense that Justin Trudeau’s cross-country tour would be some kind of easy charade was disabused in Peterborough, Ont.
One of the last questions of the morning came from a little girl sitting near the back of the banquet hall in Peterborough, Ont. She looked seven, maybe eight, and was wearing a pink shirt. “Why did you choose to run for Prime Minister?” she asked.
Justin Trudeau smiled. “What was I thinking?” he replied. Everyone laughed.
“I’ve been lucky in my life,” the Prime Minister continued. “I’ve been very, very lucky, and I recognize that. I got to go to great schools, I got to meet amazing people around the world: kings, queens, Aga Khans, popes—a broad range of amazing people.”
Aga Khans? Wait, did he really just say that?
It happened so fast the intent was hard to spot. Was Trudeau poking fun at himself, acknowledging the private-helicopter controversy that has overshadowed the first leg of his nationwide “listening” tour? Or did he genuinely slip up, hoping that if he kept on talking nobody would notice?
They did notice, of course. Within seconds, the crowd was buzzing—a mix of jeers and applause.
All told, Trudeau held court in Peterborough for barely an hour Friday morning, taking questions from 11 audience members on day two of his reconnecting-with-Canadians road trip. Some queries were softballs (one young boy asked him what it was like to have a Prime Minister for a father). Others were even easier (“Will you be attending the grand reopening of the Canadian Canoe Museum later this summer?”) But to suggest, as some have, this is some kind of charade—a jaunt through Liberal-friendly venues—would be wrong. There were plenty of tense moments, even before the PM’s unexpected Aga Khan reference.
“I don’t know much about Liberals or Conservatives or any of that,” one woman, later identified as Kathy Katula, told Trudeau. “I’m just a Christian, single, hard-working mom who lives in rural Buckhorn, Ont. I have overcome many things in my life, many hardships: from growing up in a single-parent household, to being a rape victim, to recovering from meningitis in the brain and undergoing multiple operations to survive for my family, to recovering from a medical error that left me in a coma for three days—and being told I will never walk again. But I’m here today, Mr. Trudeau, very honoured and proud to be a Canadian.”
Holding back tears, Katula described how she overcame her illness, went back to college, found a job as a personal support worker, and eventually purchased a house. “I bought that home and I’m proud,” she continued. “But something is wrong now, Mr. Trudeau: my heat and my hydro now cost me more than my mortgage.”
The crowd erupted in applause. “Shame!” some audience members yelled. “Shame!”
“How,” she went on, “is it justified for you to ask me to pay a carbon tax when I only have $65 left in my paycheque every two weeks to feed my family?” More applause.
Trudeau stood there and listened, berated on camera like few Prime Ministers ever have. (It didn’t take long for Twitter to chime in, either. Former Conservative MP Jason Kenney, now running for Alberta’s PC leadership, described the video this way: “Trust fund millionaire who parties @ Davos & flies to billionaire’s private island lectures desperate middle class woman on ‘carbon pricing.’ ”)
“Your strength, your determination, is an inspiration and an example to us all,” Trudeau said, when it was finally his turn to speak. “We are a country in which anyone with a quarter of your strength, of your drive, should be thriving and focused on how you are going to spoil your grandchildren with all your energy, as opposed to how you are going to get through the week or the day.”
Although Trudeau pointed out the obvious—that hydro bills are a provincial jurisdiction, not a federal—he did acknowledge that his government’s plan to price carbon emissions is “causing consternation amongst a broad range of people, and I understand.” He also said it will be up to provinces to redistribute the money they receive from the carbon tax so that people like Katula aren’t left to struggle.
“We need to get off fossil fuels,” he said. “We need to make this transition.”
Speaking of transition, Trudeau’s most controversial comment of the day came after a question about the newly approved Kinder Morgan pipeline, and how it fits into the Liberals’ plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “I’ve said time and time again, and you’re all tired of hearing me say it: You can’t make a choice between what’s good for the environment and what’s good for the economy,” he said. “We can’t shut down the oil sands tomorrow. We need to phase them out.”
Phase them out? Trudeau was still in Peterborough when the backlash began.
“The verdict is in,” said a statement released by Wildrose Leader Brian Jean. “Prime Minister Trudeau has confirmed Albertans’ worst fears about his Liberal government and its plans for our energy sector. By vowing to ‘phase out’ the oil sands, Mr. Trudeau has declared his true feelings towards our province, and Western Canada as a whole.”
The prime minister wrapped up his Peterborough Q&A just before noon, then posed for some photos as he made his way to the back of the room. At 12:30 pm, when he returned to the banquet hall for a press conference, reporters grilled him—yet again—about his Christmas vacation at the Aga Khan’s private island at the Bahamas. (On Thursday, Trudeau admitted that he traveled to the island on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, an apparent breach of the Conflict of Interest Act.)
MORE: Jason Markusoff on Trudeau’s false equivalency on Davos vs. Canadian tour
“How much do you think Canadians actually care that you took a private helicopter belonging to the Aga Khan to Bell Island?” one reporter asked.
“I have said a number of times this was our personal family vacation, and any questions that the Ethics Commissioner has, and that Canadians have, we are happy to engage with,” Trudeau replied. “I think what we’ve had is conversations today which highlight that Canadians are worried about the future, they are worried about the economy, they are worried about growth for the middle class.”
The reporter asked again. “I need to follow up on that because I don’t believe, with respect, that you’ve answered the question,” he said. “The question is very simply: How much do you think Canadians care that you took a private helicopter to Bell Island?”
Trudeau: “The fact is I’ve been engaging with Canadians over the past two days in coffee shops and town halls on a broad range of issues, and the issues they are talking about are issues that affect themselves, their kids, our environment, our economy. I will continue to answer any questions they have.”
On to the next stop.
They don’t.
Emilyone on
justin you made gas prices hydro and natural gas prices federal responsibility as soon as tax was added. no Canadian wants tax canadians want responsibility to go to goverment . we didn’t want people to apply to become senators just fix the problems . don’t need job creation senate posts.no Canadian gets a vacation anytime they want. I really see no reason for G7 so cancel that meeting too . Maybe have a meeting with the salvation army and talk to the homeless instead.cutting out goverment is the way Canadians will respect you if that’s even possible at this point
Bruce Graham on
It’s not the helicopter per se — it’s the hypocrisy.
Chip M. on
There is none.
Are you supposed to avoid rich people because you might offend a poor person?
Emilyone on
Justin: Hydro bills are a provincial responsibility.
Hey Justin, health care is a provincial responsibility too. It doesn’t seem to stop you from telling them how to run their health care systems.
whyshouldIsellyourwheat on
The Feds help pay for it Weetabix…..that’s how come they can tell the provinces how to run things.
Emilyone on
Just imagine my friend, Justin Trudeau is giving Canadians an opportunity to look a PM of our country straight in the eyes, and ask any question they choose to, what an experience, to be able to tell their families, their friends, parents, children, grandchildren and teachers, that they had a once in a life experience to ask a question to a sitting PM, and get a response, maybe not the one they wanted, but an answer. Just imagine that experience in it self, several hundred lucky Canadians having the opportunity to talk directly to a PM and looking straight in his eyes(wish i could), it’s unheard of in this country. It’s OK for the MSM to laugh this off as a joke because they look in Trudeau’s eyes everyday to ask questions, but it’s definitely new for this country and its people. And if opposition are going to take Trudeau on in the next election, they better brush up on their retail politics, or they will be sitting in opposition for years to come, because Trudeau is now raising the bar for retail politics. If your not good at pressing the flesh with Canadians, than don’t to run, cause politics has changed since the dinosaurs last ruled the country.
carpet bomber on
Ah yes. The thought of “snake oil salesmen” OR “The Music Man” comes to mind.
Chip M. on
no, its of a politician who has to navigate the reality of very hard choices, where it is impossible to please everyone, and keep the long term interests of the citizens of this country in sight.
borealcat on
This is Justin Trudeau, tilling the soil for future elections, and farming the new generation of voters, not relying on the past. This of course, drives the opposition Nuts. Alberta, take a chill pill, i am from the east and respect Alberta for all they have done for the east part of our country, for all the jobs, but i have to say, get over your whining, and your always complaining like you’re the only province going through financial pain. For 40 years Alberta was run in the ground by conservative governments spending like drunken sailors and cleaned out your bank account. Now Alberta wants to blame Notley and Ottawa. I live in one of the most expensive places in the country from the tree line down to the 49th, in NL., and we need as much or more help than you, because we too, had a conservative government rape and pillage our bank account, so suck it up Alberta and get over it, your looking like a bunch of whining little babies. Alberta, you have pipelines coming down the pipe in the future, Trudeau has done everything but lick your butts to try and help with your cause, you’re ungrateful and disrespectful to the rest of the country with these tirade tantrums because you can’t get your way, and eventually reality will set in that the oil sands will phase out, just ask your favorite PM(Harper) who just got the boot.
carpet bomber on
Its time Canada put this ignorant piece of crap in PRISON.
Lock the bum up.
bmc44 on
Another member of the CPOC….Crackpot Party of Canada
Emilyone on
Why is this a transition Canada has to make when we are responsible for less then 2 percent of the worlds carbon emissions? This tax is completely unjustified and to excessive. Any goon pushing this tax through needs to be dealt with.
WillyBillyBob.B on
Our carbon emissions don’t just stay overhead in Canada……they join the emissions of other countries and travel globally. And their emissions come here.
Like it or not, we all have to cut back.
Emilyone on
This is laughable Emily. In your very first comment above you say “it’s just a helicopter”. Alluding to the fact it’s just really small insignificant thing that Justin did. No big deal.
But then when someone mentions how insignificant Canada’s CO2 % is. Last measured at 1.6% and estimated to be currently 1.8% — you make a big deal out of it.
You need to stay CONSISTENT in your arguments.
Now — one thing I would suggest is to start educating yourself on the recent Cap & Trade agreements between Ontario, Quebec and California. I think it will bring some reality to the CO2 fairy-tale.
Chip M. on
Try to focus Chip.
We all have to cut back on emissions. Period.
Somehow you interpret this as Justin shouldn’t use a chopper, but you can use a car.
What we need is a different fuel.
Emilyone on
I look around us, and everything we enjoy benefits from the condensed energy of oil. It is amazing what it does for our lives, in food, transport, shelter, warmth… but it has a dear cost which just doesn’t hit us in the wallets. It hits us in contaminated water and unstable weather and a legacy our great grandchildren will have to deal with. So it is the planetary tax we are passing on to our grandchildren that has to be dealt with. And the carbon tax is the accounting that compels us to transition, evolve our practices, to better and sustainable sources of energy. Oil has been an amazing stepping stone. lets be leaders in approaching the future, instead of whining about it.
borealcat on
When is PM Butts going to put a moratorium on Tankers on the Pristine St Lawrence River and when is he going to phase out Oil shipments from Saudi Arabia to Quebeece ??
JoeFrmEdm on
Most people on here speak English…..please try to do the same.
Emilyone on
Why must Justin conduct his cross-country tour wearing only a shirt with rolled-up sleeves and tie rather than a suit jacket as most other male Government Officials and politicians usually wear in public?
What could young Justin and his savvy handlers have in mind by having him appear this way?
Could this be a conscious attempt to substitute sexuality for substance?
If so, why stop at removing his suit jacket; go all the way and remove the shirt and tie as well!
As it presently stands, his appearance is visually akin to “coitus interruptus” which leaves the audience more than a little unsatisfied.
C’mon, Justin, go all the way!
Eleanor Lipson on
Eleanor!
You shameless hussy!!
Emilyone on