The results are in: Tim Horton’s is no longer Canada’s favourite coffee shop

Move over Tim Horton’s, Canadians have a new favourite coffee shop: McDonald’s. More than 1,500 people have voted using Maclean’s Coffee Ranker, which went live on Monday. The tool let’s users rank the 15 largest national and regional chains that sell coffee in the country.

A first place vote gets 15 points, a second place vote gets 14 and so forth.

Disagree? Submit a ranking and have your say.

Here’s how the points break down as of October 20: