The solar eclipse: what will Canadians see?

Canadians will still need their sunglasses when the solar eclipse occurs on August 21.

As the eclipse makes its way from coast to coast across the United States, there is no part of Canada where the sun will be completely eclipsed. Those living in Victoria will have the best experience, though, with 91 per cent of the sun blocked by the moon, followed by people in Vancouver (88 per cent) and Calgary (81 per cent).

Those on the east coast and in Northern Canada won’t see as much of the rare event, but will still get a glimpse. For people in St. John’s, the eclipse will cover only 43 per cent of the sun, while for Halifax and Whitehorse it will be 58 per cent.

views of the solar eclipse from canada

The black line over the U.S. is the path of the solar eclipse. Find out how much of it you’ll be able to see from your city and what time it will appear.

Source:SKY NEWS