Toronto police chief provides update on van attack: live video - Macleans.ca
On Monday afternoon a rental van jumped a curb and plowed down dozens of pedestrians along Yonge Street near Finch Ave., killing nine and leaving 16 injured. The driver was apprehended near Yonge and Sheppard and is now in custody. Police have provided no details on the suspect or his motive.
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Mayor John Tory are set to give an update on the incident at 7:45.
Chief @marksaunderstps & Mayor @johntory will speak to media 7:45pm Gibson Park 26 Park Home Ave regarding today’s multiple pedestrian collision at Yonge/Finch. TPS unable to provide live-stream from this location. Media asked to please share feed with USA & intl affiliates. ^sm