Bruce McArthur case: Police identify remains of three more men

Police say they’ve identified the remains of three more people believed to be victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The 66-year-old self-employed landscaper is facing seven charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of men who all had connections to the city’s LGBTQ community.

Since McArthur’s arrest in January, police have found the remains of at least seven people in planters on a Leaside property where McArthur used to work.

Investigators had previously identified three of the seven sets of remains: Andrew Kinsman, Soroush Mahmudi, and Skandaraj Navaratnam

At a news conference on Wednesday, Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said they have now identified three more as belonging to Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, and Abdulbasir Faizi.

Idsinga said pathologists are working to identify the remains of at least one more person found on the property.

Alleged victim Majeed Kayhan has not yet been identified.

Idsinga said police are currently re-examining 15 cold cases dating back as far as 1975 in their investigation. He also said police plan to investigate 75 properties linked to McArthur starting next month.

“We really don’t know how deep this is going to go,” he said.

Police also released a forensic sketch of a man believed to be a victim of Mcarthur’s, and said they’re still trying to identify him. They have received more than 500 tips and are still working to narrow down his identity among 22 possibilities.

Idsinga said police are still two to three weeks away from finishing their search of McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment.

He said the forensic identifcation services unit is going through the apartment “inch by inch by inch,” including floors, ceilings, walls and furniture.

“We’ve quite frankly never seen anything like it,” Idsinga said. “I think it’s easily set the record for a forensic examination of an apartment.“

Earlier in the day, McArthur was charged with a seventh count of first-degree murder. He appeared in court by video to face the new charge, which was laid in the death of Faizi, 42.

Court documents show police allege McArthur killed Faizi on or around Dec. 29, 2010, in Toronto. He was last seen the day before.