Toronto van attack suspect to police: ‘Shoot me’

Nine people are dead and 16 others injured following a horrific incident where a man allegedly deliberately mowed down pedestrians on a stretch of Yonge Street between Finch and Sheppard Avenues on Monday afternoon.

He was apprehended by a single police officer near Sheppard Avenue.

A tow truck driver identified only as Mike witnessed the arrest while his truck was broken down in the intersection.

Mike says the suspect van was driving down the sidewalk and a police cruiser approached from the opposite direction. The police cruiser then did a U-turn and began driving “side by side” with the van.

Mike says the vehicles came to a stop and the officer was first to exit his vehicle with his gun drawn. The suspect then flung open the van door and began pointing a black object at the officer.

Mike says he heard the officer repeatedly tell the suspect to “drop it” to which the suspect responded “shoot me”. A short time later the suspect dropped the object he was holding and lay down on the sidewalk. The officer then put the suspect in handcuffs and he was arrested.

Police say the suspect’s motives are unknown at this time.