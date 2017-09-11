  0

Watch live: Justin Trudeau at the Women in the World Canada Summit

The Prime Minister will be speaking with Tina Brown at the Toronto conference around 1 pm ET
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, participates in an armchair discussion with Tina Brown at the Women in the World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on Thursday, April 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

For the second time this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be sitting down with Tina Brown to discuss his government’s role on women’s issues at home and abroad. This time, the conversation will take place in Toronto, at the Women in the World Canada Summit.

The event gets underway at 1 pm ET, with Trudeau and Brown scheduled to go on shortly thereafter. Watch the stream of their conversation below.
