  1

Watch live: the 100th anniversary ceremony at Vimy

Watch a live-stream of the centennial commemoration of Canadians’ sacrifices at Vimy
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 

On the morning of April 9, 1917, Canadian soldiers stormed the ridge at Vimy in France to capture it from German troops. When the battle was over, more than 10,500 Canadians were dead or wounded. To mark the anniversary of the battle, commemorative events will be held at the Vimy Memorial in France on Sunday, April 9. Watch the full event here.

MORE ON VIMY RIDGE:
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Watch live: the 100th anniversary ceremony at Vimy

  1. And let this be the last time.

    A century on from ‘the war to end all wars’ and we’re still bombing children.

    Reply

Sign in to comment.