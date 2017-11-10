 Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video - Macleans.ca
  0

Watch Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum: Live video

We’re streaming the scene at the war museum when a beam of light shines on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
On Nov. 11 at exactly 11:00 a.m. ET, sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa, illuminating the headstone from the tomb of Canada’s Unknown Solider. Watch that solemn moment here when it happens.

