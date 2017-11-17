Watch the Halifax International Security Forum 2017: Live video

A predictable meeting ground for global leaders, military brass, serious thinkers and reporters who want to talk about global security would be New York, London, or Geneva. A less predictable location? Halifax, N.S., the eastern hub of the Royal Canadian Navy. Each year, the Halifax International Security Forum welcomes dozens of voices critical to any conversation about global affairs. Ottawa sends key cabinet ministers. Indeed, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan helps open the proceedings—and will once again lead a 5K run on the conference’s final morning.

This year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will be front and centre. Gen. Hulusi Akar, Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces, will open himself to an “on the record” session on Saturday morning. Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s chief executive, will do the same later that afternoon. Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Alphabet (which owns Google) will cap a day of one-on-ones. The forum doesn’t hide from tough issues. One session is entitled, Nukes: The Fire and the Fury. Those in the room will also talk about women’s involvement in achieving peace in conflict zones, preparing for a post-Putin world, and confronting climate change after Hurricane Harvey.

Macleans.ca will livestream every on-the-record session. Peruse the three days of sessions—the schedule is here—and tune in whenever you’d like. All times Atlantic.