What Canadian prime ministers said when 10 world leaders died

2. Pearson on Winston Churchill (d. Jan. 24, 1965): “Despite the inevitability of this day, despite the fullness and sweep of his 90 years, no one who lived through the ’40s—when his voice inspired free men to their greatest victory— will learn without the deepest sorrow that the end of the road has been reached by the dominant personality of our century.” 3. Pierre Trudeau on Mao Zedong (d. Sept. 9, 1976): “Though our social and political systems differ, Canadians recognize the path-breaking spirit of community that, under Chairman Mao’s guidance, has contributed to the modernization of China.”

4. Brian Mulroney on Indira Gandhi (d. Oct. 31 1984): “Mrs. Gandhi was prime minister of the world’s largest democracy—a country extremely difficult to govern—and she showed strength and courage in many cases . . . She was someone who always exhibited understand- ing and friendship for Canada and so we have lost a friend, and democracy has lost a staunch ally, although she had her own difficulties from time to time.’’ 5. Mulroney on Rajiv Gandhi (d. May 21, 1991): “When they came back to say there was a message for me coming in, I said to Mila, ‘I bet you it’s about Rajiv.’ I don’t know why I said that. I just was so fearful for his life ever since what happened to his mother. I’m absolutely shocked; clearly he was on his way to a victory in India.”