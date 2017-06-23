What we can learn from the Canadiana we buy and hawk online

Ahead of Canada Day 2017, we asked eBay to crunch the numbers on some of the ultra-Canadian goods that people in this country have bought and sold on the site over the years. Here’s what we learned:

Canada’s favourite prime minister is…: If the measure is the amount of money spent by Canadians for prime ministerial-related items, the winner is Sir John A. Macdonald. But when it comes to the quantity of items purchased, Pierre Elliott Trudeau comes out on top.

Who is more popular, Trudeau Jr. or Sr.? It’s dad for the win, according to eBay. To date, Canadians have spent nearly four times as much on items related to Trudeau Sr., but the company says Trudeau Jr. is catching up—what with all the Justin Trudeau bobbleheads, cardboard cutouts and t-shirts.

In terms of the popularity of items related to prime ministers in the Trudeau-to-Trudeau era, father and son hold the top two spots, followed at a distant third by Stephen Harper (there were seven times more items purchased related to Trudeau Sr. than Harper), with Jean Chrétien and then John Turner rounding out the top five spots.

What are the most expensive items bought and sold by a Canadian in relation to Canada’s three most popular prime ministers?

Sir John A. Macdonald

Bought: Hand-signed vintage card for almost $11,000



Sold: Rare Sir John A. Macdonald daguerreotype photo (the earliest type of photographic print) for more than $2,500

Pierre Trudeau

Bought: Signed Canadian Charter of Rights, for more than $10,000

Sold: Same item

Justin Trudeau

Bought: Signed Human Rights Museum artwork for nearly $25,000

Sold: Same item

What’s the most expensive hockey stick bought by a Canadian? That would be a souvenir Team Canada men’s hockey stick for nearly $9,500.

After adjusting for population, here are the provinces and territories ranked by the most hockey stick purchases: NWT/Nunavut Atlantic Provinces Saskatchewan Alberta Manitoba Quebec Ontario British Columbia Yukon What’s the most expensive Canadian flag bought by a Canadian? An 1870 design Canadian Red Ensign for more than $1,000. However, according to the company, the most expensive Canada-related flag bought by a Canadian on the site was a rare early-1900s Newfoundland & Labrador Red Ensign, acquired by a buyer in Manitoba for more than $2,000. After adjusting for population, here are the provinces and territories ranked by the most Canadian flags purchased: NWT/Nunavut Saskatchewan Atlantic Provinces Alberta Manitoba Ontario British Columbia Quebec Yukon