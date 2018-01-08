Where to donate your $25 Loblaws gift card: find your nearest food bank here

Since Loblaw Companies Ltd. fessed up to fixing bread prices from 2001 to 2015 and made its offer of $25 gift cards to grocery shoppers, there’s been a social media push to encourage Canadians to donate their cards to charity. With the registration period for the cards running from January 8 to May 8, food banks across Canada are at the ready.

For some consumers there can be a good sense of closure, getting bread money or even bread itself back in the cupboards of those who could least afforded any price fixing. But charities also say there may be other nonperishables that work better for a food bank and it’s better to just donate the money and let the organizations figure out how to spend that donation best.

If you want to go this route, first, register for the gift card before May 8. When you receive it, you can simply drop it off at your local food bank. Find the food bank closest to you through the websites listed below.

Better yet, get people in your neighbourhood, community or workplace to apply as well and then drop the cards off in one go to streamline the donation process.

“It may seem like a paltry sum to some people but it’s real money, it’s currency, so it can do a lot of good for those struggling on lower incomes,” says Roy Weber, managing director of Community Charity Services for the Waterloo region in Ontario. Gift cards are a better way to give than dropping off food, he says. “We prefer gift cards so the food banks can choose the foods they’re short on and buy those goods for their patrons.”

Here’s how to find your nearest food bank in each province to donate your $25 Loblaws card:

British Columbia

Search for food banks by postal code here.

Or contact Food Banks BC at:

Phone: 604-498-1798

Toll free: 1-855-498-1798

Email:info@foodbanksbc.com

Alberta

Find a list of all food banks here.

Or contact Food Banks Alberta at:

Phone: 780-459-4598

Toll-Free: 1-866-251-2326

Email: info@foodbanksalberta.ca

Sasktachewan

Find a list of all food banks here.

Or contact Food Banks of Saskatchewan at:

Phone: 306-791-6530

Email: info@skfoodbanks.ca

Manitoba

Find a list of all food banks here.

Or contact Manitoba Food Banks at 204-982-3663.

Ontario

Search food banks by postal code here.

Or contact the Ontario Association of Food banks at:

Phone: 416-656-4100

Email: info@oafb.ca

Quebec

Search food banks by postal code here.

Or contact Food Banks of Quebec at:

Phone: 514-344-0789

Email: info@BanquesAlimentaires.org

New Brunswick

Find a list of New Brunswick food banks here.

Or contact the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks at:

Phone: 506-227-0417

Email: info@nbafb-abanb.ca

Nova Scotia

Find a list of Nova Scotia food banks here.

Or contact Feed Nova Scotia at:

Phone: 902-457-1900

Email: communications@feednovascotia.ca

Prince Edward Island

Find a list of P.E.I.’s food banks here.

The territories

Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank: 867-975-4669

Salvation Army Yellowknife: 867-920-4673

Food Bank Society of Whitehorse: 867-393-2265