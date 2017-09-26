Chelsea Manning’s denial of entry not Goodale’s call, he says

OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says no one asked him whether a former U-S soldier who leaked thousands of classified military documents should be denied entry into Canada because of her convictions.

But he suggest he’d think hard before overruling a border officer’s decision that saw Chelsea Manning turned away from Canada last week, adding he doesn’t interfere in the process when a border officer makes a judgment call.

Manning is a 29-year-old transgender woman who was known as Bradley Manning when she was convicted in 2013 of leaking the trove of classified material.

She posted a letter yesterday from Canadian immigration officials to her Twitter account that said because she was convicted of offences that are deemed equivalent to treason in Canada, she is inadmissible.

The notice Manning posted said she tried to cross at Lacolle, Quebec last Friday and she told Reuters that she was hoping to travel to Montreal and Vancouver during her visit.

Manning had been sentenced to serve a 35-year sentence but as one of his last acts as U-S president, Barack Obama commuted her sentence to the time she’d served since being arrested in 2010.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined to comment on the case, saying he also wanted further details.