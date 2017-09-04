Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child - Macleans.ca
Prince William, and his wife Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, take part in a tea party with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Government House in Victoria, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)
LONDON – Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.
As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.
“The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.
Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.
William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.
