  2

Effort to freeze Khadr money dismissed by judge

Widow of U.S. Sgt. Chris Speer launched attempt at asset freeze after Khadr received $10.5 million in compensation from government
Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Omar Khadr leaves court after a judge ruled to relax bail conditions in Edmonton on Sept. 18, 2015. The federal government has paid former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr $10.5 million as part of a deal to settle his long-standing lawsuit over violations of his rights, The Canadian Press has learned.Speaking strictly on condition of anonymity, a source familiar with the situation said the Liberal government wanted to get ahead of an attempt by two Americans to enforce a massive U.S. court award against Khadr in Canadian court. (Amber Bracken/CP)

Omar Khadr leaves court after a judge ruled to relax bail conditions in Edmonton on Sept. 18, 2015. (Amber Bracken/CP)

TORONTO – A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze Omar Khadr’s assets.

Justice Edward Belobaba said the request for an injunction from the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan was “extraordinary” and the decision to reject it was not difficult in law.

Tabitha Speer and a former U.S. soldier had asked for the injunction to preserve any money the federal government paid Khadr for breaching his rights. Ottawa reportedly paid the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner $10.5 million last week.

Speer’s legal action came as she seeks to have a Canadian court enforce a US$134-million award against Khadr from Utah.

Her husband, U.S. Sgt. Chris Speer, was killed in Afghanistan in July 2002.

Khadr admitted to throwing the grenade that killed Speer, but later recanted, saying it was only so he could get away from American custody in Guantanamo Bay.

Twitter
Facebook
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email

 
Filed under:

Effort to freeze Khadr money dismissed by judge

  1. That money is well on its way to Afghanistan to OK’s family and ultimately into a ISIS bank account. Digesting!!

    Reply

  2. One down. 9 provinces and three territories to go. There is STILL hope.

    Get Tabitha to her dollars: Gofundme: Tabijustis

    Reply

Sign in to comment.