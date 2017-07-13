Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Effort to freeze Khadr money dismissed by judge - Macleans.ca
Omar Khadr leaves court after a judge ruled to relax bail conditions in Edmonton on Sept. 18, 2015. (Amber Bracken/CP)
TORONTO – A judge in Toronto has dismissed a request to freeze Omar Khadr’s assets.
Justice Edward Belobaba said the request for an injunction from the widow of an American soldier killed in Afghanistan was “extraordinary” and the decision to reject it was not difficult in law.
Tabitha Speer and a former U.S. soldier had asked for the injunction to preserve any money the federal government paid Khadr for breaching his rights. Ottawa reportedly paid the former Guantanamo Bay prisoner $10.5 million last week.
Speer’s legal action came as she seeks to have a Canadian court enforce a US$134-million award against Khadr from Utah.
Her husband, U.S. Sgt. Chris Speer, was killed in Afghanistan in July 2002.
Khadr admitted to throwing the grenade that killed Speer, but later recanted, saying it was only so he could get away from American custody in Guantanamo Bay.
