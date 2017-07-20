Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fort McMurray rebuild going faster than expected, says CMHC - Macleans.ca
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada in this May 4, 2016 image posted on social media. (Alberta RCMP/Reuters)
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. – The federal housing agency says rebuilding efforts in Fort McMurray, Alta., are going faster than expected, with reconstruction underway on one-third of the homes destroyed in last year’s wildfires.
In a report released today, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says 844 housing units are being rebuilt and that is expected to rise to close to 1,000 units later this year.
It says at the current pace, all home rebuilding activity should be complete in three to four years.
The fires that swept through the community of about 70,000 in May of last year caused an estimated $3.8 billion in insured property damage and destroyed nearly 2,600 homes.
CMHC says about one per cent of the units in Fort McMurray can’t be rebuilt due to flood defence measures.