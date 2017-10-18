 Gord Downie remembered: Tributes to the Tragically Hip frontman - Macleans.ca
  0

Gord Downie remembered: Tributes to the Tragically Hip frontman

Canadians remember the life and influence of the iconic artist
Gord Downie is seen performing part of his solo project, 'Secret Path' at the National Arts Centre, in Ottawa. The album is a collection of songs which tell the story of Chanie Wenjack, who died fleeing a residential school 50 years ago. (Adrian Wyld/CP)

Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie passed away last night. The band is a Canadian icon, and their final tour—undertaken after the news that Downie had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer—became a national celebration of music, Canadiana, and so much else.

RELATED: Remembering the life and legacy of Gord Downie, 1964–2017

As news of his passing spread, political leaders, sporting legends, entertainment stars, and everyday Canadians paid their tributes to Downie on social media. Here’s just some of what they had to say.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Official Opposition Andrew Scheer: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh: Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne: Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLaughlan: Alberta premier Rachel Notley: Senate Speaker George Furey: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde: British Columbia Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark: Toronto mayor John Tory: Saskatchewan NDP leader and MPP Wab Knew: Alberta MLA, former Wildrose Party leader and current United Conservative Party leadership contender Brian Jean:
    Canadian pop artist k.d. lang: Rush, another iconic Canadian band: Canadian rock band Nickelback: Canadian country artist Paul Brandt:
    Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds: Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith: Canadian actor Seth Rogen: Trailer Park Boys actor Bernard Robichaud: Degrassi actor Ehren Kassam: American former WWF wrestler Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, aka “The Iron Sheik”: Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie:
    Olympic gold medalist and former national women’s hockey team captain Hayley Wickenheiser: Former Calgary Flame, Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens player Doug Gilmour: Olympic kayaker Adam van Kopeverden:
Filed under:

