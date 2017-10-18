Gord Downie remembered: Tributes to the Tragically Hip frontman

Canada's identity & culture are richer for Gord Downie's work.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 18, 2017

So sad to hear of Gord Downie's passing. His music brought Canadians together, and he’ll forever be a legendary figure in Canada. pic.twitter.com/CKhx1gMyOD — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie is a legend who transcended entertainment and showed us all what courage in the face of adversity looks like. Thank you, Gord — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 18, 2017

I think I speak for all people in Ontario in saying we are heartbroken. With Gord Downie's passing a piece of Canada has died.— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) October 18, 2017

Thanks to Gord Downie's music and example, Canada truly is "ahead by a century." Thank you for your music, advocacy and love of our country pic.twitter.com/WG3n0mEyZv— Wade MacLauchlan (@WadeMacLauchlan) October 18, 2017

Canada has lost a powerful voice, an incredible storyteller & a beautiful soul. Thank you for all you’ve done for us, Gord Downie. #RIPGord — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 18, 2017

Our nation weeps today. Gord Downie’s music, poetry and advocacy touched all Canadians, challenging us to do more and do better. #RIPGord — George Furey (@GeorgeFureyNL) October 18, 2017

Our hearts break on news of the passing of Wicapi Omani, “Walks Among the Stars”, Gord Downie an ally & friend. pic.twitter.com/9gPIdX1qrO — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 18, 2017

RIP Gord Downie, Wicapi Omani, man who walks among the stars. For your iconic music and your leadership, I raise my hands to you. — Melanie Mark (@melaniejmark) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada. His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed.— John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie you are a beautiful man, a brilliant artist and a loving friend. You live forever in the music & memories you left in our hearts— Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) October 18, 2017

Gord, your music told the story of our country a thousand times over. You will continue to live on through it. Thank you for sharing it.— Brian Jean (@BrianJeanAB) October 18, 2017

Swift rebirth Gord Downie. 🙏🏽— k.d. lang (@kdlang) October 18, 2017

it's a sad sad day for Canada and Canadian music... rest in peace Gord.. and thank you... pic.twitter.com/canJevOCDw — Rush (@rushtheband) October 18, 2017

Husband, father, poet, activist, icon & fearless performer, Gord Downie, has passed. Thank you for inspiring so many w/ a life well-lived. 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1NrHae1Qy— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 18, 2017

“I write every day. I walk around in silent conversation with my latest unfinished songs.”— Gord Downie, 2009.



Well written.— paulbrandt (@paulbrandt) October 18, 2017

Gord Downie. Another brilliant, wonderful soul is gone. Deepest condolences to the family. RIP Gord. Thank you for everything you gave us. pic.twitter.com/nkJ1Uu6yxd— Bubbles (@MSmithBubbles) October 18, 2017

RIP Gord Downie. 🇨🇦— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 18, 2017

Another Canadian Icon gone, Gord Downie, will live on in our hearts thru his words in song. pic.twitter.com/HVAoWh696p— Bernard Robichaud (@bernierobichaud) October 18, 2017

Rest in peace Gord Downie. I grew up with a lot of your music and will jam to those tunes forever.— Ehren Kassam (@EhrenKassam) October 18, 2017

GORD DOWNIE I LOVE YOU FOREVER— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) October 18, 2017

Though far too short, thank you for your time, Gord. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) October 18, 2017

Salt Lake gold 2002. One of many times celebrating with Gord and @thehipdotcom. Unforgettable. #thehip 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/jhF6dlxZYv— Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) October 18, 2017

Heartbroken today. Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/00DdU6IVZn— Doug Gilmour (@DougGilmour93) October 18, 2017

We are less of a country without Gord Downie, but we are so, so much more because of who he was. Thank you Gord. ❤️🇨🇦— Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) October 18, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:Conservative Party leader and Leader of the Official Opposition Andrew Scheer:NDP leader Jagmeet Singh:Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne:Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLaughlan:Alberta premier Rachel Notley:Senate Speaker George Furey:Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde:British Columbia Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark:Toronto mayor John Tory:Saskatchewan NDP leader and MPP Wab Knew:Alberta MLA, former Wildrose Party leader and current United Conservative Party leadership contender Brian Jean:Canadian pop artist k.d. lang:Rush, another iconic Canadian band:Canadian rock band Nickelback:Canadian country artist Paul Brandt:Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds:Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith:Canadian actor Seth Rogen:Trailer Park Boys actor Bernard Robichaud:Degrassi actor Ehren Kassam:American former WWF wrestler Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, aka “The Iron Sheik”:Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie:Olympic gold medalist and former national women’s hockey team captain Hayley Wickenheiser:Former Calgary Flame, Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens player Doug Gilmour:Olympic kayaker Adam van Kopeverden: