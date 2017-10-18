Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gord Downie remembered: Tributes to the Tragically Hip frontman - Macleans.ca
Gord Downie is seen performing part of his solo project, ‘Secret Path’ at the National Arts Centre, in Ottawa. The album is a collection of songs which tell the story of Chanie Wenjack, who died fleeing a residential school 50 years ago. (Adrian Wyld/CP)
Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie passed away last night. The band is a Canadian icon, and their final tour—undertaken after the news that Downie had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer—became a national celebration of music, Canadiana, and so much else.
I think I speak for all people in Ontario in saying we are heartbroken. With Gord Downie's passing a piece of Canada has died.— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) October 18, 2017
Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLaughlan:
Thanks to Gord Downie's music and example, Canada truly is "ahead by a century." Thank you for your music, advocacy and love of our country pic.twitter.com/WG3n0mEyZv— Wade MacLauchlan (@WadeMacLauchlan) October 18, 2017
Alberta premier Rachel Notley:
Canada has lost a powerful voice, an incredible storyteller & a beautiful soul. Thank you for all you’ve done for us, Gord Downie. #RIPGord
Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada. His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed.— John Tory (@JohnTory) October 18, 2017
Saskatchewan NDP leader and MPP Wab Knew:
Gord Downie you are a beautiful man, a brilliant artist and a loving friend. You live forever in the music & memories you left in our hearts— Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) October 18, 2017
Alberta MLA, former Wildrose Party leader and current United Conservative Party leadership contender Brian Jean:
Gord, your music told the story of our country a thousand times over. You will continue to live on through it. Thank you for sharing it.— Brian Jean (@BrianJeanAB) October 18, 2017
Husband, father, poet, activist, icon & fearless performer, Gord Downie, has passed. Thank you for inspiring so many w/ a life well-lived. 💔 pic.twitter.com/y1NrHae1Qy— Nickelback (@Nickelback) October 18, 2017
Canadian country artist Paul Brandt:
“I write every day. I walk around in silent conversation with my latest unfinished songs.”— Gord Downie, 2009.