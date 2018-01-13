 Hawaii sends 'ballistic missile threat' message by mistake - Macleans.ca
  0

Hawaii sends ‘ballistic missile threat’ message by mistake

Hawaii Emergency Management says the message is a false alarm
On Saturday, Hawaii residents reported an alarming alert pushed to their cell phones, sending the isaldn into a full-blown panic.

 

 

 

 

Minutes later, the notification was confirmed via Twitter as a false alarm, first by a Hawaii Congresswoman, then by other officials. The incident also prompted defence agencies, including the Pentagon and the U.S. Pacific Command, to issue a statement that they had “detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii.”

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Kucharek, spokesman for the North American Aerospace Defence Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command are still trying to verify what happened in Hawaii—but that “NORAD did not see anything that indicated any sort of threat to Hawaii.”

It took nearly 40 minutes for another push notification to be sent out notifying people about the error.

 

 

Hawaii senator Brian Schatz said the false alarm happened due to “human error.”

 

 

Hawaii’s governor also vowed to get to the bottom of what happened.

 

 

Questions still remain about how the message was sent, and what implications of a notification like this could have at a time when nuclear tensions are high.

 

 

 

 

 

 

—With files from The Associated Press

 

