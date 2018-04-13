 ‘If it’s in the pantry, it’s free game’: Photos from a billet home in Humboldt - Macleans.ca
News

‘If it’s in the pantry, it’s free game’: Photos from a billet home in Humboldt

A billet mom’s photos offer a look at the home life of three Humboldt Broncos players

by 0

These photos taken by Rene Cannon, a ‘billet mom’ to Broncos Xavier Labelle, Logan Hunter and Adam Herold, offer a glimpse into the life of Humboldt Broncos players at home.

Read our oral history of the tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan, and the rest of our coverage here.

1 of 8

Previous
Next

Xavier Labelle with his billet sisters, Tessa, left, and Abbie, right. (Rene Cannon)

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery
Filed under: