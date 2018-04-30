 James Forcillo's conviction upheld in death of Sammy Yatim - Macleans.ca
James Forcillo’s conviction upheld in death of Sammy Yatim

The Toronto police officer was found guilty of attempted murder in 2016 and sentenced to six years in prison

Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, May 16, 2016, after a suspension in his sentencing hearing. A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of a troubled teen on an empty streetcar is expected to learn his fate today. (Chris Young/CP)

Ontario’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Toronto police officer who was convicted of attempted murder in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim.

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at Yatim, an 18-year-old who was wielding a small knife on an empty streetcar.

Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, but was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder at his 2016 trial.

He was sentenced to six years behind bars, a year more than the mandatory minimum.

The officer contested the guilty verdict, asking the appeal court to substitute a not-guilty verdict or order a new trial.

Forcillo argued the trial judge improperly excluded evidence on Yatim’s state of mind, and wrongly instructed the jury to consider the two volleys of gunfire as separate incidents.

The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed Forcillo’s appeal of his conviction in its decision today.
