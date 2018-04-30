Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
James Forcillo's conviction upheld in death of Sammy Yatim - Macleans.ca
Const. James Forcillo leaves court in Toronto on Monday, May 16, 2016, after a suspension in his sentencing hearing. A Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of a troubled teen on an empty streetcar is expected to learn his fate today. (Chris Young/CP)
Ontario’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Toronto police officer who was convicted of attempted murder in the 2013 shooting death of Sammy Yatim.
Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at Yatim, an 18-year-old who was wielding a small knife on an empty streetcar.
Forcillo was convicted of attempted murder related to the second volley, but was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder at his 2016 trial.