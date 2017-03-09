  0

‘Knees together’ judge should be removed, says Judicial Council
OTTAWA – The body that oversees the judiciary in Canada says a judge should lose his job after he asked a sexual assault complainant in a trial why she couldn’t keep her knees together.

The Canadian Judicial Council says Justice Robin Camp’s conduct was “manifestly and profoundly destructive” in regard to the impartiality and integrity of the bench.

The council says its report will be handed to the federal justice minister.

More coming

