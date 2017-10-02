 Las Vegas Shooting: A night of terror in photos (warning: graphic) - Macleans.ca
Las Vegas Shooting: A night of terror in photos (warning: graphic)

Photos show scenes of chaos as first responders scrambled to find the killer, rescue the injured and secure the Las Vegas Strip
In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night, emergency personnel and bystanders raced to clear the scene and tend to more than 400 wounded. Photos from the street tell the story. Warning: some images may be disturbing.

MORE: Las Vegas shooting: Video shows the chaos and aftermath

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after an assailant opened fire from a nearby hotel on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

