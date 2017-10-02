Las Vegas Shooting: A night of terror in photos (warning: graphic)

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday night, emergency personnel and bystanders raced to clear the scene and tend to more than 400 wounded. Photos from the street tell the story. Warning: some images may be disturbing.

1 of 9 Previous Next Google+ Share LinkedIn Reddit Email

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after an assailant opened fire from a nearby hotel on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)